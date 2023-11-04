The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Christian Fischer score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Fischer stats and insights

Fischer is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Fischer has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the league by allowing 16 total goals (1.6 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 19.1 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

