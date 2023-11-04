Our projection model predicts the UCF Knights will beat the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, November 4 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Nippert Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Cincinnati vs. UCF Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UCF (-3.5) Under (60.5) UCF 31, Cincinnati 26

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

The Bearcats have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bearcats is 1-6-0 against the spread this year.

Cincinnati has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 3.5 points or more this season (0-2).

Out of the Bearcats' seven games with a set total, five have hit the over (71.4%).

The average over/under in Cincinnati games this season is 10.1 less points than the point total of 60.5 in this outing.

UCF Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Knights have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

The Knights have three wins in eight games against the spread this year.

UCF is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Knights have played eight games this year and six of them have hit the over.

UCF games this season have posted an average total of 58.4, which is 2.1 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bearcats vs. Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 33.4 29.9 41.8 24.3 25 35.5 Cincinnati 25.3 28.4 27 25.2 22.3 33.7

