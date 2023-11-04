The UCF Knights (3-5) hit the road for a Big 12 battle against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Nippert Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, UCF ranks 31st in the FBS with 33.4 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 102nd in points allowed (402 points allowed per contest). In terms of total offense, Cincinnati ranks 26th in the FBS (444.5 total yards per game) and 69th on the other side of the ball (375.4 total yards allowed per contest).

Cincinnati vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Cincinnati vs. UCF Key Statistics

Cincinnati UCF 444.5 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 495 (8th) 375.4 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402 (87th) 222.6 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 227 (4th) 221.9 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268 (39th) 13 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (98th) 9 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (113th)

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has been a dual threat for Cincinnati this season. He has 1,601 passing yards (200.1 per game) while completing 59.7% of his passes. He's thrown 13 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 441 yards (55.1 ypg) on 112 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner has run for 642 yards on 119 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Xzavier Henderson has totaled 42 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 578 (72.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 66 times and has three touchdowns.

Braden Smith has totaled 355 receiving yards (44.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 27 receptions.

Chamon Metayer's 17 catches (on 23 targets) have netted him 209 yards (26.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has racked up 1,108 yards (138.5 ypg) on 82-of-127 passing with eight touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 204 rushing yards (25.5 ypg) on 36 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, RJ Harvey, has carried the ball 126 times for 712 yards (89 per game) and six touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 210 receiving yards on 14 catches with two touchdowns through the air.

Johnny Richardson has carried the ball 68 times for 493 yards (61.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Javon Baker's 585 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 46 times and has collected 29 receptions and five touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has put together a 562-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes on 39 targets.

