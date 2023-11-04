The UCF Knights (3-5) are 4.5-point favorites on the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Each squad has a high-powered running game, with the Knights fourth in rushing yards per contest, and the Bearcats sixth. The over/under is 59.5 in the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Cincinnati matchup in this article.

Cincinnati vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Cincinnati vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

Cincinnati vs. UCF Betting Trends

Cincinnati has covered just once in seven games with a spread this season.

The Bearcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

UCF has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Knights have covered the spread twice when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

