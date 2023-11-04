The UCF Knights (3-5) are 4.5-point favorites on the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Each squad has a high-powered running game, with the Knights fourth in rushing yards per contest, and the Bearcats sixth. The over/under is 59.5 in the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Cincinnati matchup in this article.

Cincinnati vs. UCF Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • City: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Venue: Nippert Stadium

Cincinnati vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCF Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline
BetMGM UCF (-4.5) 59.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel UCF (-3.5) 59.5 -184 +152 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Cincinnati vs. UCF Betting Trends

  • Cincinnati has covered just once in seven games with a spread this season.
  • The Bearcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
  • UCF has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Knights have covered the spread twice when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

