The UCF Knights (3-5) are 3.5-point favorites on the road at Nippert Stadium against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Both teams feature high-powered rushing attacks, with the Knights fourth in rushing yards per game, and the Bearcats sixth. The point total for the game is set at 59.5.

From an offensive standpoint, UCF ranks 32nd in the FBS with 33.4 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 102nd in points allowed (402 points allowed per contest). Cincinnati ranks 82nd in the FBS with 25.3 points per game on offense, and it ranks 91st with 28.4 points surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Cincinnati vs. UCF Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

UCF vs Cincinnati Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCF -3.5 -110 -110 59.5 -105 -115 -175 +145

Cincinnati Recent Performance

Offensively and defensively, the Bearcats are playing poorly right now. In their past three games, they are gaining 368.7 yards per game (-60-worst in college football) and conceding 453.7 (24th-worst).

In their past three games, the Bearcats are scoring 17.3 points per game (-72-worst in college football), and allowing 35.7 per game (-93-worst).

Cincinnati is gaining 142 passing yards per game in its past three games (-102-worst in the country), and giving up 281 per game (-85-worst).

The Bearcats are accumulating 226.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (23rd-best in college football), and giving up 172.7 per game (-49-worst).

The Bearcats are winless against the spread and 0-3 overall in their last three games.

Cincinnati has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati has covered the spread once in seven games this year.

The Bearcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Out of Cincinnati's seven games with a set total, five have hit the over (71.4%).

Cincinnati has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

Cincinnati has entered three games this season as the underdog by +145 or more and is in those contests.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 1,601 yards (200.1 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 59.7% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 441 yards (55.1 ypg) on 112 carries with three touchdowns.

Corey Kiner is his team's leading rusher with 119 carries for 642 yards, or 80.3 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Xzavier Henderson's 578 receiving yards (72.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 42 receptions on 66 targets with three touchdowns.

Braden Smith has 27 receptions (on 47 targets) for a total of 355 yards (44.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Chamon Metayer's 17 receptions (on 23 targets) have netted him 209 yards (26.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Daniel Grzesiak has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has three TFL and 22 tackles.

Deshawn Pace is the team's leading tackler this year. He's picked up 39 tackles, five TFL, and 1.5 sacks.

Bryon Threats has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 27 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

