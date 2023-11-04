Daniel Sprong and the Detroit Red Wings will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. Thinking about a wager on Sprong in the Red Wings-Bruins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Daniel Sprong vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Sprong Season Stats Insights

Sprong's plus-minus this season, in 13:53 per game on the ice, is +6.

In three of 11 games this season, Sprong has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Despite recording points in seven of 11 games this season, Sprong has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In four of 11 games this year, Sprong has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Sprong goes over his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Sprong has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sprong Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 16 goals in total (just 1.6 per game), the least in the league.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 11 Games 3 7 Points 2 3 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

