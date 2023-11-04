The Detroit Red Wings, including David Perron, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. Prop bets for Perron are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

David Perron vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Perron Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Perron has averaged 15:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Perron has a goal in two of 11 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In three of 11 games this year, Perron has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Perron has had an assist twice this season in 11 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Perron has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Perron going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Perron Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 16 goals in total (just 1.6 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 11 Games 4 4 Points 1 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.