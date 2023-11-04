According to our computer model, the Valparaiso Beacons will beat the Dayton Flyers when the two teams match up at Brown Field on Saturday, November 4, which starts at 2:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Dayton vs. Valparaiso Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Valparaiso (-13.2) 46.3 Valparaiso 30, Dayton 17

Week 10 Pioneer League Predictions

Dayton Betting Info (2022)

The Flyers went 6-4-0 ATS last year.

A total of three of Flyers games last season hit the over.

Valparaiso Betting Info (2022)

The Beacons won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

The Beacons and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

Flyers vs. Beacons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Valparaiso 17.6 28.8 22.3 25 14.8 31 Dayton 23.4 29.1 31 24.2 10.7 37.3

