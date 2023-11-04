Will Erik Gudbranson Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 4?
Can we expect Erik Gudbranson lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Gudbranson stats and insights
- Gudbranson has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- Gudbranson has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
