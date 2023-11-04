In the contest between the Florida State Seminoles and Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, November 4 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Seminoles to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (-21.5) Over (50.5) Florida State 41, Pittsburgh 14

Week 10 Predictions

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Seminoles have an implied win probability of 95.2%.

The Seminoles have six wins in eight games against the spread this year.

Florida State has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 21.5-point favorites.

Out of eight Seminoles games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

The total for this game is 50.5, 2.1 points fewer than the average total in Florida State games thus far this season.

Pittsburgh Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 9.1% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

The Panthers have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.

In thePanthers' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for the Pittsburgh this season is 5.3 points lower than this game's over/under.

Seminoles vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 41.5 18.3 46 13.3 34.3 23 Pittsburgh 22.4 28.8 32 24 12.8 33.5

