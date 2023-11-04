Jack Roslovic will be in action when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Roslovic's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jack Roslovic vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Roslovic Season Stats Insights

Roslovic's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:37 per game on the ice, is -1.

Roslovic has a goal in two of nine games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In four of nine games this season, Roslovic has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Roslovic has posted an assist in a game three times this year in nine games played, including multiple assists once.

Roslovic's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Roslovic going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Roslovic Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals are conceding 29 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 9 Games 4 6 Points 2 2 Goals 2 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.