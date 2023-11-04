The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Lucas Raymond score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

Raymond has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Raymond averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 16 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 19.1 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

