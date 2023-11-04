Luke List will compete at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at the par-72, 7,363-yard El Cardonal at Diamante from November 2-4.

Looking to place a bet on List at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +3300 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards List Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Luke List Insights

List has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in two of his last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

List has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In his past five tournaments, List has finished atop the leaderboard once.

In his past five appearances, List finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average four times.

List will attempt to prolong his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 29 -7 278 1 13 1 1 $2.7M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In List's past seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been seventh.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

List last played this event in 2021, and he did not make the cut.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,363 yards, 360 yards longer than average.

List will take to the 7,363-yard course this week at El Cardonal at Diamante after having played courses with an average length of 7,336 yards in the past year.

List's Last Time Out

List finished in the 52nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He averaged 3.86 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was strong enough to place him in the 73rd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, List shot better than 86% of the field (averaging 4.17 strokes).

List recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, List had two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

List carded more birdies or better (11) than the field average of eight on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

In that most recent outing, List's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

List finished the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on 10 of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, List had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.