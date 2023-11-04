Red Wings vs. Bruins Injury Report Today - November 4
Currently, the Detroit Red Wings (6-4-1) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Boston Bruins (9-0-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Robby Fabbri
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Christian Fischer
|RW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakub Lauko
|C
|Out
|Face
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Matt Grzelcyk
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Derek Forbort
|D
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Red Wings Season Insights
- With 40 goals (3.6 per game), the Red Wings have the league's third-best offense.
- Detroit's total of 33 goals conceded (three per game) ranks 24th in the league.
- With a goal differential of +7, they are seventh-best in the league.
Bruins Season Insights
- Boston's 31 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- Its +15 goal differential is the third-best in the league.
Red Wings vs. Bruins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-150)
|Red Wings (+125)
|6
