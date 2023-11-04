Having taken three in a row, the Boston Bruins visit the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET to see the match unfold as the Red Wings attempt to knock off the Bruins.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs Bruins Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/28/2023 Bruins Red Wings 4-1 BOS

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 33 goals conceded (three per game) is 22nd in the league.

With 40 goals (3.6 per game), the Red Wings have the league's third-best offense.

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 11 4 11 15 6 9 50% Alex DeBrincat 11 9 4 13 9 7 0% Moritz Seider 11 1 9 10 5 4 - Shayne Gostisbehere 11 3 6 9 7 1 - Lucas Raymond 11 3 5 8 5 2 0%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have given up 16 total goals (only 1.6 per game), the fewest in league action.

The Bruins' 31 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 16 goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players