How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Having taken three in a row, the Boston Bruins visit the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
You can watch ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET to see the match unfold as the Red Wings attempt to knock off the Bruins.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Red Wings vs. Bruins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|Red Wings
|4-1 BOS
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings' total of 33 goals conceded (three per game) is 22nd in the league.
- With 40 goals (3.6 per game), the Red Wings have the league's third-best offense.
- Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|11
|4
|11
|15
|6
|9
|50%
|Alex DeBrincat
|11
|9
|4
|13
|9
|7
|0%
|Moritz Seider
|11
|1
|9
|10
|5
|4
|-
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|11
|3
|6
|9
|7
|1
|-
|Lucas Raymond
|11
|3
|5
|8
|5
|2
|0%
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have given up 16 total goals (only 1.6 per game), the fewest in league action.
- The Bruins' 31 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 16 goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|10
|8
|6
|14
|12
|6
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|10
|5
|5
|10
|7
|5
|12.5%
|Charlie McAvoy
|9
|2
|7
|9
|6
|2
|-
|Pavel Zacha
|10
|4
|3
|7
|6
|4
|50.7%
|Charlie Coyle
|10
|1
|5
|6
|3
|1
|50.9%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.