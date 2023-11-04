Will Sean Kuraly Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 4?
Can we expect Sean Kuraly lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuraly stats and insights
- Kuraly has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
- Kuraly has no points on the power play.
- Kuraly's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals are conceding 29 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
