Can we expect Sean Kuraly lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuraly stats and insights

  • Kuraly has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
  • Kuraly has no points on the power play.
  • Kuraly's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On defense, the Capitals are conceding 29 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

