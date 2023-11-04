The Detroit Red Wings, Shayne Gostisbehere among them, face the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena. Thinking about a bet on Gostisbehere? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Shayne Gostisbehere vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Gostisbehere Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Gostisbehere has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 19:37 on the ice per game.

Gostisbehere has a goal in three of 11 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Gostisbehere has a point in six of 11 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Gostisbehere has an assist in five of 11 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Gostisbehere hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Gostisbehere having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Gostisbehere Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 16 total goals (1.6 per game).

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 11 Games 4 9 Points 4 3 Goals 1 6 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.