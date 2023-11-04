Our computer model predicts the Youngstown State Penguins will defeat the Indiana State Sycamores on Saturday, November 4 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute), which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Youngstown State vs. Indiana State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Youngstown State (-18.7) 56.5 Youngstown State 38, Indiana State 19

Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)

The Penguins are a perfect 3-0-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Penguins three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Indiana State Betting Info (2022)

The Sycamores went 4-7-0 ATS last season.

Sycamores games hit the over six out of 11 times last season.

Penguins vs. Sycamores 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indiana State 13.1 33.4 7.7 23.7 16.4 39.2 Youngstown State 36.9 27.5 43.2 21.4 26.3 37.7

