The Indiana State Sycamores (0-8) square off against a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the Youngstown State Penguins (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute).

Indiana State ranks eighth-worst in scoring offense (13.1 points per game) and 19th-worst in scoring defense (33.4 points per game allowed) this season. Youngstown State's offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 10th-best in the FCS with 36.9 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is allowing 27.5 points per game, which ranks 67th.

Youngstown State vs. Indiana State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)

Youngstown State vs. Indiana State Key Statistics

Youngstown State Indiana State 434.6 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.8 (114th) 356.9 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.9 (92nd) 182.5 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.8 (81st) 252.1 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.0 (113th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (115th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson leads Youngstown State with 1,915 yards on 145-of-204 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 93 rushing yards (11.6 ypg) on 36 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Tyshon King is his team's leading rusher with 112 carries for 673 yards, or 84.1 per game. He's found paydirt nine times on the ground, as well.

Dra Rushton has rushed for 444 yards on 100 carries with seven touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver paces his squad with 597 receiving yards on 39 receptions with five touchdowns.

C.J. Charleston has caught 26 passes and compiled 441 receiving yards (55.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Max Tomczak's 26 targets have resulted in 25 grabs for 347 yards and one touchdown.

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Cade Chambers has racked up 721 yards (90.1 ypg) on 68-of-105 passing with three touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Plez Lawrence has carried the ball 72 times for a team-high 369 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Justin Dinka has racked up 318 yards on 77 attempts, scoring two times.

Harry Van Dyne's leads his squad with 488 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 catches (out of 30 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Dakota Caton has hauled in 31 receptions totaling 356 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kevin Barnett has been the target of 13 passes and hauled in nine receptions for 103 yards, an average of 12.9 yards per contest.

