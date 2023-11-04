When the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Zachary Werenski find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Werenski stats and insights

Werenski has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.

Werenski has no points on the power play.

Werenski averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.3%.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are conceding 29 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

