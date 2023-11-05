Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. All of Cooper's stats can be found on this page.

Rep Amari Cooper and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the air, Cooper has been targeted 58 times, with season stats of 478 yards on 30 receptions (15.9 per catch) and one TD.

Keep an eye on Cooper's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The Browns have two other receivers on the injury list this week: David Bell (DNP/knee): 4 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs David Njoku (DNP/ankle): 28 Rec; 293 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 9 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Cooper 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 58 30 478 74 1 15.9

Cooper Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1 Week 4 Ravens 6 1 16 0 Week 6 49ers 8 4 108 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 2 22 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 11 6 89 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.