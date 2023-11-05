Will Amari Cooper cash his Week 9 anytime TD player prop when the Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Will Amari Cooper score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

Cooper's team-leading 478 yards receiving (68.3 per game) have come on 30 receptions (58 targets), plus he has scored one TD.

Cooper, in seven games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Amari Cooper Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1 Week 4 Ravens 6 1 16 0 Week 6 49ers 8 4 108 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 2 22 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 11 6 89 0

