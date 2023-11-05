In Week 9 action at Cleveland Browns Stadium, the Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper will be up against the Arizona Cardinals defense and Jalen Thompson. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this matchup for the Cleveland receivers against the Cardinals' pass defense.

Browns vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

TV: CBS

Amari Cooper Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cardinals 53.8 7.7 40 104 8.42

Amari Cooper vs. Jalen Thompson Insights

Amari Cooper & the Browns' Offense

Amari Cooper's team-high 478 yards as a receiver have come on 30 catches (out of 58 targets) with one touchdown.

In terms of passing yards, Cleveland has the third-fewest in the league, with 1,260 (180 per game).

The Browns' scoring average on offense ranks 19th in the league, at 22 points per game.

Cleveland ranks 16th in the NFL in pass rate, throwing the ball 34.4 times per contest.

In the red zone, the Browns have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 18 times (fewest in NFL).

Jalen Thompson & the Cardinals' Defense

Jalen Thompson has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 32 tackles, three TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Arizona ranks 24th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 225.1, and it ranks 25th in passing touchdowns allowed (12).

This season, the Cardinals have had one of the bottom defenses in the league, ranking 28th in the NFL by allowing 26.6 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 29th in the NFL with 355.8 total yards allowed per contest.

Arizona has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Amari Cooper vs. Jalen Thompson Advanced Stats

Amari Cooper Jalen Thompson Rec. Targets 58 21 Def. Targets Receptions 30 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.9 16 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 478 32 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 68.3 5.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 74 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 1 Interceptions

