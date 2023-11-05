Based on our computer model, the Cleveland Browns will beat the Arizona Cardinals when they play at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, November 5 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

On offense, the Browns rank 13th in the NFL with 22 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th in points allowed (260 points allowed per contest). With 18.9 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Cardinals rank 22nd in the NFL. On defense, they rank 27th, surrendering 26.6 points per game.

Browns vs. Cardinals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Browns (-11.5) Over (38.5) Browns 30, Cardinals 14

Browns Betting Info

The Browns have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this game.

Cleveland has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

In Cleveland's seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

The total for this game is 38.5, 0.9 points fewer than the average total in Browns games thus far this season.

Cardinals Betting Info

The Cardinals have a 17.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread once when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

So far this year, five of Arizona's eight games with a set number have hit the over.

This season, Cardinals games have resulted in an average scoring total of 43.3, which is 4.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Browns vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cleveland 22 19.9 18.3 12.8 27 29.3 Arizona 18.9 26.6 25 28 12.8 25.3

