The Arizona Cardinals (1-7) bring a five-game losing streak into a meeting against the Cleveland Browns (4-3) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

How to Watch Browns vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

Browns Insights

This year, the Browns score 4.6 fewer points per game (22) than the Cardinals surrender (26.6).

The Browns rack up 328.6 yards per game, 27.2 fewer yards than the 355.8 the Cardinals allow per contest.

Cleveland rushes for 148.6 yards per game, 18 more than the 130.6 Arizona allows per outing.

The Browns have turned the ball over 17 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Cardinals have forced (10).

Browns Home Performance

The Browns' average points scored (18.3) and allowed (12.8) in home games are both lower than their overall averages of 22 and 19.9, respectively.

At home, the Browns accumulate 297.8 yards per game and concede 186.8. That's less than they gain (328.6) and allow (260) overall.

Cleveland's average passing yards gained (163.5) and conceded (101.8) at home are both lower than its overall averages of 180 and 163.3, respectively.

The Browns' average rushing yards gained (134.3) and conceded (85) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 148.6 and 96.7, respectively.

The Browns convert 30.4% of third downs in home games (0.7% lower than their overall average), and give up 21.6% at home (6.7% lower than overall).

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 San Francisco W 19-17 FOX 10/22/2023 at Indianapolis W 39-38 CBS 10/29/2023 at Seattle L 24-20 FOX 11/5/2023 Arizona - CBS 11/12/2023 at Baltimore - FOX 11/19/2023 Pittsburgh - CBS 11/26/2023 at Denver - FOX

