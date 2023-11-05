How to Watch Browns vs. Cardinals on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Cardinals (1-7) bring a five-game losing streak into a meeting against the Cleveland Browns (4-3) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Browns vs. Cardinals
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: CBS
Browns Insights
- This year, the Browns score 4.6 fewer points per game (22) than the Cardinals surrender (26.6).
- The Browns rack up 328.6 yards per game, 27.2 fewer yards than the 355.8 the Cardinals allow per contest.
- Cleveland rushes for 148.6 yards per game, 18 more than the 130.6 Arizona allows per outing.
- The Browns have turned the ball over 17 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Cardinals have forced (10).
Browns Home Performance
- The Browns' average points scored (18.3) and allowed (12.8) in home games are both lower than their overall averages of 22 and 19.9, respectively.
- At home, the Browns accumulate 297.8 yards per game and concede 186.8. That's less than they gain (328.6) and allow (260) overall.
- Cleveland's average passing yards gained (163.5) and conceded (101.8) at home are both lower than its overall averages of 180 and 163.3, respectively.
- The Browns' average rushing yards gained (134.3) and conceded (85) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 148.6 and 96.7, respectively.
- The Browns convert 30.4% of third downs in home games (0.7% lower than their overall average), and give up 21.6% at home (6.7% lower than overall).
Browns Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|San Francisco
|W 19-17
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|at Indianapolis
|W 39-38
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|at Seattle
|L 24-20
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|Arizona
|-
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Denver
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
