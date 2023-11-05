The Golden State Warriors (0-1), on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, play the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0). The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on BSOH and NBCS-BA.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 5

Sunday, November 5 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: BSOH, NBCS-BA

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Per game, Donovan Mitchell provided points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season. He also delivered 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Last season, Evan Mobley recorded an average of 16.2 points, 9.0 boards and 2.8 assists per game.

Darius Garland's numbers last season were 21.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per contest. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 treys.

Caris LeVert collected 12.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, plus 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Max Strus' numbers last season were 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He made 41.0% of his shots from the floor and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry posted 29.4 points last season, plus 6.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Klay Thompson averaged 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists last year, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 4.4 made treys per contest (first in league).

Chris Paul posted 13.9 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Kevon Looney collected 7.0 points, 9.3 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 63.0% from the floor.

Jonathan Kuminga recorded 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cavaliers Warriors 112.3 Points Avg. 118.9 106.9 Points Allowed Avg. 117.1 48.8% Field Goal % 47.9% 36.7% Three Point % 38.5%

