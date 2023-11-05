The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-4) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (5-1) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 224.5.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -1.5 224.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points in three of six games this season.

Cleveland has had an average of 216.5 points in its games this season, 8.0 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Cavaliers are 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

Cleveland has won one of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Cleveland has won one of its three games when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cavaliers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Cavaliers vs Warriors Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 3 50% 105.7 223.2 110.8 220.6 219.8 Warriors 3 50% 117.5 223.2 109.8 220.6 228.5

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers record 105.7 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 109.8 the Warriors allow.

Cleveland is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 1-5 0-3 3-3 Warriors 3-3 2-0 2-4

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Point Insights

Cavaliers Warriors 105.7 Points Scored (PG) 117.5 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 0-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 1-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 110.8 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 1-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 2-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-0

