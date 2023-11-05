The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-4) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (5-1) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and NBCS-BA

BSOH and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 118 - Cavaliers 104

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs Warriors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 1.5)

Warriors (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-14.7)

Warriors (-14.7) Pick OU: Under (224.5)



Under (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.9

The Cavaliers (1-5-0 ATS) have covered the spread 16.7% of the time, 33.3% less often than the Warriors (3-3-0) this season.

Cleveland hasn't covered the spread as a 1.5-point favorite or more this season, while Golden State covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more 100% of the time.

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Golden State and its opponents aren't as successful (33.3% of the time) as Cleveland and its opponents (50%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Warriors are 2-0, while the Cavaliers are 1-2 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Cavaliers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

While the Cavaliers rank in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game with 105.7 (fifth-worst), they rank 13th in the league with 110.8 points surrendered per contest.

Cleveland ranks 18th in the NBA with 44.0 rebounds per game, but it is giving up 47.2 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

The Cavaliers are delivering 23.7 dimes per game, which ranks them 23rd in the NBA in 2023-24.

Cleveland ranks top-five this year in turnovers, ranking third-best in the league with 12.5 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 15th with 14.5 forced turnovers per contest.

With 11.8 treys per game, the Cavaliers are 19th in the NBA. They own a 32.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.