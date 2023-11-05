The Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland included, face off versus the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 121-116 loss versus the Pacers, Garland put up 14 points, six assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine Garland's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-108)

Over 14.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-114)

Over 5.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-102)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Warriors conceded 117.1 points per game last season, 21st in the NBA.

The Warriors gave up 43.3 rebounds on average last year, 15th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Warriors allowed 25.7 per game last season, ranking them 15th in the league.

The Warriors conceded 12.9 made 3-pointers per game last season, 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Darius Garland vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 40 31 2 9 3 0 2 11/11/2022 36 15 3 8 1 0 2

