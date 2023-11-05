Will David Bell Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
David Bell did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 9 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Bell's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Bell's season stats include 33 yards on four receptions (8.3 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted seven times.
David Bell Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Browns have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Amari Cooper (DNP/nir - rest): 30 Rec; 478 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- David Njoku (DNP/ankle): 28 Rec; 293 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Browns vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Bell 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|4
|33
|20
|0
|8.3
Bell Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|3
|3
|27
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|3
|1
|6
|0
