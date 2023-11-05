Cleveland Browns receiver David Njoku will be up against the Arizona Cardinals and their 19th-ranked passing defense in Week 9, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Njoku's 28 catches are good enough for 293 total yards (and an average of 41.9 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 39 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Njoku and the Browns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Njoku vs. the Cardinals

Njoku vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 1 GP / 6 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 6 REC YPG / REC TD Arizona has allowed three opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

10 players have caught a TD pass against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Njoku will square off against the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this week. The Cardinals give up 225.1 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Cardinals have scored 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Cardinals' defense is 25th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Browns vs Cardinals on Fubo!

David Njoku Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Njoku with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Njoku Receiving Insights

Njoku, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of seven games this season.

Njoku has received 16.2% of his team's 241 passing attempts this season (39 targets).

He has been targeted 39 times, averaging 7.5 yards per target (73rd in NFL).

In one of seven games this season, Njoku has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (7.7%).

Njoku has been targeted five times in the red zone (27.8% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Njoku's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 TAR / 4 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 6 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 4 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.