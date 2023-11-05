The Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals are slated to play in a Week 9 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Deshaun Watson find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Deshaun Watson score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Watson has 83 rushing yards on 15 carries (20.8 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Watson has one rushing touchdown in four games.

Deshaun Watson Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Bengals 16 29 154 1 1 5 45 1 Week 2 @Steelers 22 40 235 1 1 6 22 0 Week 3 Titans 27 33 289 2 0 4 16 0 Week 7 @Colts 1 5 5 0 1 0 0 0

