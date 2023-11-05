Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are ranked 19th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 225.1 per game.

Moore has grabbed 27 passes for 256 total yards (36.6 per game) so far this season.

Moore vs. the Cardinals

Moore vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Arizona in the 2023 season.

10 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 225.1 passing yards per game given up by the Cardinals defense makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Cardinals have allowed 12 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.5 per game. That ranks 25th in league play.

Elijah Moore Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-111)

Moore Receiving Insights

Moore, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of seven games this year.

Moore has 19.9% of his team's target share (48 targets on 241 passing attempts).

He has 256 receiving yards on 48 targets to rank 119th in league play with 5.3 yards per target.

Moore, in seven games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Moore has been targeted three times in the red zone (16.7% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 4 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 9 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

