Will Jerome Ford Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jerome Ford was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Ford's stats can be found below.
In terms of season stats, Ford has rushed for 381 yards on 87 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per carry, and has 15 catches (21 targets) for 106 yards.
Jerome Ford Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Browns have no other running back on the injury report.
Browns vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Ford 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|87
|381
|2
|4.4
|21
|15
|106
|2
Ford Game-by-Game
Ford Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|15
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|16
|106
|0
|3
|25
|1
|Week 3
|Titans
|10
|18
|1
|2
|33
|1
|Week 4
|Ravens
|9
|26
|0
|5
|19
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|17
|84
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|11
|74
|1
|2
|20
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|9
|37
|0
|1
|2
|0
