Jerome Ford has a favorable matchup when his Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Cardinals give up 130.6 rushing yards per game, eighth-worst in the NFL.

Ford, on 87 carries, has a team-best 381 rushing yards (54.4 ypg). He has scored two TDs on the ground. Ford has accumulated 15 catches this season for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Ford vs. the Cardinals

Ford vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games The Cardinals have let four opposing rushers to pick up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Arizona has allowed one or more rushing TDs to seven opposing players this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Cardinals this season.

The Cardinals give up 130.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 25th-ranked run defense this season.

The Cardinals' defense ranks 30th in the NFL with 11 rushing TDs conceded so far this year.

Jerome Ford Rushing Props vs. the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 41.5 (-115)

Ford Rushing Insights

Ford has gone over his rushing yards total two times in five opportunities this season.

The Browns have passed 50.3% of the time and run 49.7% this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 238 rushes this season. He's handled 87 of those carries (36.6%).

Ford has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 30.8% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Ford's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 11 ATT / 74 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 17 ATT / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 10 ATT / 18 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD

