When Pierre Strong Jr. takes the field for the Cleveland Browns in their Week 9 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Pierre Strong Jr. score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Strong has 143 rushing yards on 31 attempts (20.4 yards per carry), and one touchdown.

Strong also has one catch this season for 41 yards (5.9 ypg).

Strong has one rushing touchdown in five games.

Pierre Strong Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Steelers 2 1 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 49 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 25 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 10 41 0 1 41 0

