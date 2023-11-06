Monday's game between the Akron Zips (0-0) and Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-0) matching up at James A. Rhodes Arena has a projected final score of 73-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Akron, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

A season ago, the Zips went 17-13 over the course of the season.

Akron vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Akron vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 73, Oakland 63

Akron Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Zips had a +59 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by two points per game. They put up 68.6 points per game, 111th in college basketball, and gave up 66.6 per contest to rank 238th in college basketball.

With 66.2 points per game in MAC tilts, Akron tallied 2.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (68.6 PPG).

The Zips scored 73.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 10.6 more points than they averaged in road games (62.7).

In home games, Akron gave up 6.6 fewer points per game (63.1) than when playing on the road (69.7).

