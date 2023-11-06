Akron vs. South Dakota State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits face the Akron Zips on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Dakota State vs. Akron matchup in this article.
Akron vs. South Dakota State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Akron vs. South Dakota State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Dakota State Moneyline
|Akron Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Dakota State (-1.5)
|141.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|South Dakota State (-1.5)
|141.5
|-124
|+102
Akron vs. South Dakota State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Akron compiled an 11-17-0 ATS record last year.
- The Zips were an underdog by 1.5 points or more 10 times last season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- South Dakota State went 15-15-0 ATS last season.
- The Jackrabbits and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 30 times last season.
