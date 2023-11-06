Monday's contest between the Akron Zips (0-0) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (0-0) at Frost Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-70, with Akron taking home the win. Tipoff is at 9:15 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Akron vs. South Dakota State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Frost Arena

Akron vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 71, South Dakota State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Akron vs. South Dakota State

Computer Predicted Spread: Akron (-0.7)

Akron (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 141.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Akron Performance Insights

On offense, Akron put up 74.6 points per game (109th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It ceded 66.9 points per contest at the other end (79th-ranked).

With 32.2 boards per game, the Zips were 147th in the country. They gave up 28.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 43rd in college basketball.

Last season Akron ranked 150th in college basketball in assists, averaging 13.4 per game.

The Zips were 72nd in the country with 10.8 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 206th with 11.6 forced turnovers per game.

Last year the Zips sank 9.1 treys per game (30th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.5% (98th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Akron ceded 6.9 three-pointers per game (140th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.2% (219th-ranked) from downtown.

Last year Akron took 55.5% two-pointers, accounting for 64.5% of the team's buckets. It shot 44.5% from three-point land (35.5% of the team's baskets).

