Blue Jackets vs. Panthers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Florida Panthers (5-4-1) are big home favorites (-250 moneyline odds to win) against the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-2, +190 moneyline odds). Monday's outing starts at 7:00 PM ET from Amerant Bank Arena on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL.
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Panthers Moneyline
|Blue Jackets Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-250
|+190
|6.5
|FanDuel
|-235
|+190
|6.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Florida and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in four of 10 games this season.
- The Panthers have won 60.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (3-2).
- This season the Blue Jackets have four wins in the nine games in which they've been an underdog.
- Florida has had moneyline odds of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- Columbus has had moneyline odds of +190 or longer once this season and lost that game.
