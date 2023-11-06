How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago State Cougars (0-0) take on the Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Stroh Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bowling Green vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bowling Green Stats Insights
- Last season, the Falcons had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents hit.
- Bowling Green had an 8-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Falcons were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars ranked 163rd.
- Last year, the Falcons scored just three more points per game (76) than the Cougars gave up (73).
- Bowling Green had a 10-6 record last season when scoring more than 73 points.
Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Bowling Green averaged 1.7 more points per game (76.8) than it did on the road (75.1).
- The Falcons ceded 74.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (83.3).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Bowling Green performed worse at home last season, draining 6.9 threes per game, compared to 7.6 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 34.6% three-point percentage at home and a 33.5% mark away from home.
Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Stroh Center
|11/11/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Stroh Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
