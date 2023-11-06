The Bowling Green Falcons battle the Chicago State Cougars on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bowling Green vs. Chicago State matchup.

Bowling Green vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Bowling Green vs. Chicago State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bowling Green Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline BetMGM Bowling Green (-8.5) 146.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bowling Green (-8.5) 146.5 -420 +310 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bowling Green vs. Chicago State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Bowling Green compiled a 12-15-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 14 Falcons games last season went over the point total.

Chicago State compiled a 13-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 11 of the Cougars' games hit the over.

