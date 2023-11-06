The Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) take on the Chicago State Cougars (0-0) as 7.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 146.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bowling Green vs. Chicago State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Stroh Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bowling Green -7.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bowling Green Betting Records & Stats

Of Bowling Green's 27 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 146.5 points 20 times.

Bowling Green games had an average of 154.5 points last season, eight more than the over/under for this game.

Bowling Green won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Bowling Green was the moneyline favorite 10 total times last season. It went 6-4 in those games.

The Falcons played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only one game last season, which they lost.

Bowling Green has a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bowling Green vs. Chicago State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bowling Green 20 74.1% 76 146.3 78.5 151.5 152.5 Chicago State 10 43.5% 70.3 146.3 73 151.5 140.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Bowling Green Insights & Trends

Last year, the 76 points per game the Falcons scored were only three more points than the Cougars allowed (73).

Bowling Green had a 9-4 record against the spread and a 10-6 record overall last season when putting up more than 73 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bowling Green vs. Chicago State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bowling Green 12-15-0 0-1 14-13-0 Chicago State 13-10-0 6-8 11-12-0

Bowling Green vs. Chicago State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bowling Green Chicago State 7-9 Home Record 8-0 4-11 Away Record 3-20 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.