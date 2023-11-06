The Cincinnati Bearcats (0-0) face the UIC Flames (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cincinnati vs. UIC Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cincinnati Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Bearcats had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Flames' opponents hit.
  • Cincinnati went 13-4 when it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Bearcats were the 44th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Flames finished 335th.
  • Last year, the Bearcats scored 5.5 more points per game (77.1) than the Flames gave up (71.6).
  • Cincinnati went 17-4 last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison

  • Cincinnati put up 82.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Bearcats played better at home last season, surrendering 67.1 points per game, compared to 71.1 on the road.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Cincinnati performed better when playing at home last season, draining 8.6 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 UIC - Fifth Third Arena
11/10/2023 Detroit Mercy - Fifth Third Arena
11/12/2023 Eastern Washington - Fifth Third Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.