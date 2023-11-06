How to Watch the Cincinnati vs. Louisville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Louisville Cardinals go up against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cincinnati vs. Louisville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals averaged 9.3 more points per game last year (73.3) than the Bearcats gave up to opponents (64).
- Louisville went 9-0 last season when allowing fewer than 59.8 points.
- Last year, the Bearcats scored 59.8 points per game, only 4.4 fewer points than the 64.2 the Cardinals gave up.
- When Cincinnati totaled more than 64.2 points last season, it went 7-3.
- The Bearcats made 39.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.6 percentage points lower than the Cardinals allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
- The Cardinals shot 45% from the field, 5.5% lower than the 50.5% the Bearcats' opponents shot last season.
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/15/2023
|Lindenwood (MO)
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
