The Louisville Cardinals go up against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cincinnati vs. Louisville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals averaged 9.3 more points per game last year (73.3) than the Bearcats gave up to opponents (64).

Louisville went 9-0 last season when allowing fewer than 59.8 points.

Last year, the Bearcats scored 59.8 points per game, only 4.4 fewer points than the 64.2 the Cardinals gave up.

When Cincinnati totaled more than 64.2 points last season, it went 7-3.

The Bearcats made 39.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.6 percentage points lower than the Cardinals allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

The Cardinals shot 45% from the field, 5.5% lower than the 50.5% the Bearcats' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cincinnati Schedule