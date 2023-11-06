Monday's game between the Duquesne Dukes (0-0) and the Cleveland State Vikings (0-0) at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 76-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Duquesne squad securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The game has no set line.

Cleveland State vs. Duquesne Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Cleveland State vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Duquesne 76, Cleveland State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Cleveland State vs. Duquesne

Computer Predicted Spread: Duquesne (-7.9)

Duquesne (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland State Performance Insights

Cleveland State was 178th in college basketball last season with 71.8 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 137th with 68.7 points allowed per game.

Last season the Vikings grabbed 32.5 boards per game (126th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 32.0 rebounds per contest (240th-ranked).

Last year Cleveland State ranked 157th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.3 per game.

With 10.8 turnovers per game, the Vikings ranked 72nd in the country. They forced 13.2 turnovers per contest, which ranked 82nd in college basketball.

The Vikings came up short in terms of three-pointers last season, ranking 13th-worst in college basketball in threes made per game (5.1) and 18th-worst in three-point percentage (30.7%).

Cleveland State ranked 156th in the nation with 7.0 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 67th with a 31.9% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Last year Cleveland State took 72.5% two-pointers, accounting for 81.4% of the team's buckets. It shot 27.5% from three-point land (18.6% of the team's baskets).

