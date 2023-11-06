The Dayton Flyers (0-0) face the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Dayton vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dayton Stats Insights

The Flyers shot 46.7% from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Cougars allowed to opponents.

In games Dayton shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 18-5 overall.

The Flyers were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cougars ranked 49th.

Last year, the Flyers recorded just 2.7 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Cougars allowed (71.3).

Dayton went 11-1 last season when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Dayton fared better in home games last year, posting 73.9 points per game, compared to 64.5 per game when playing on the road.

The Flyers gave up 58.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (63.2).

When playing at home, Dayton drained 1.2 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (6.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (32.2%).

Dayton Upcoming Schedule