The Dayton Flyers will start their 2023-24 campaign facing the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dayton vs. SIU-Edwardsville matchup.

Dayton vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Dayton vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dayton vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Trends (2022-23)

Dayton compiled a 14-18-0 record against the spread last season.

The Flyers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 11 out of 32 times last season.

SIU-Edwardsville compiled a 13-15-0 record against the spread last season.

In Cougars games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.