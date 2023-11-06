Monday's contest at UD Arena has the Dayton Flyers (0-0) squaring off against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-61 win as our model heavily favors Dayton.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Dayton vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Dayton vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 77, SIU-Edwardsville 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Dayton vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Computer Predicted Spread: Dayton (-15.9)

Dayton (-15.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.5

Dayton Performance Insights

Last year, Dayton was 259th in college basketball offensively (68.6 points scored per game) and ninth-best defensively (61.0 points allowed).

Last year, the Flyers were 101st in the country in rebounds (33.0 per game) and 20th-best in rebounds allowed (27.8).

At 15.2 assists per game last year, Dayton was 40th in the country.

Beyond the arc, the Flyers were 266th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (6.6) last season. They were 199th in 3-point percentage at 33.8%.

Defensively, Dayton was 82nd in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.5 last year. It was eighth-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 29.3%.

Dayton took 37.3% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 27% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 62.7% of its shots, with 73% of its makes coming from there.

