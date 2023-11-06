In the upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Jack Roslovic to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Jack Roslovic score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Roslovic stats and insights

Roslovic has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 28 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

